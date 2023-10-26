If you are a fan of Starbucks, today is your lucky day.

Starbucks is offering up a special deal for its rewards members on Thursday, October 26 for its “Yay Day” promotion.

Rewards members can score 50 percent off of any hand-crafted drink — a drink made by a barista, not a canned or bottled beverage — from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

The 50 percent off beverage applies to any size.

Yay Day? ☕ @Starbucks, the world’s biggest coffee chain, has invented a holiday and it gives all of us a reason to cheer. Here's how to score your deal. https://t.co/Pmz0WGVRVN — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 26, 2023

Each customer is limited to one drink and must order through the Starbucks app. The deal is not eligible for delivery orders from apps like Uber Eats or DoorDash.

It seems like every day there is a new made-up “holiday,” but this is one that anyone can get behind. Who doesn’t love a good deal?

It’s also National Pumpkin Day, so strap on your Uggs and head on over to Starbucks to get your 50 percent off hand-crafted beverage and bring a smile to your day.