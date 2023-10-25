A man stunned onlookers at Disney World’s Epcot as part of an alleged $60,000 bet and TikTok video.

The man, who was not named, climbed over a bridge at the Italian pavilion at the theme park on Monday evening before jumping into the World Showcase Lagoon below.

It was only a 10-foot leap, but the man smiled as he swam back to land and received some applause from onlookers while others warned him that he was going to get kicked out of the park and banned.

The video was posted on TikTok with the caption, “Why did @Elit3Trainers jump in that freezing cold #disney #epcot water for 60k like that.”

The jumper simply goes by @Elit3Trainers on TikTok, though no actual name is given.

The account posted another video later in the day that showed the man eating at the Japan pavilion in the World Showcase, with some commenters saying they heard he received a “lifetime ban” for his stunt.

The man responded to share his punishment, which ended up not being too severe.

“Year ban, no fine. No arrest. For everyone wondering,” he wrote.

If he actually did get $60,000 from the 10-foot jump, a yearlong ban is worth every penny.