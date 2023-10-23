Netflix’s highly-anticipated Squid Game reality series has an official trailer and premiere date. Squid Game: The Challenge will drop on the streaming platform next month on Wednesday, November 22.

The series will feature 10 episodes which will drop weekly until the finale on December 6.

Squid Game: The Challenge will feature 456 contestants battling it out to win $4.56 million, the largest single cash prize in reality television and game show history.

The series was filmed in the United Kingdom.

Throughout filming, there were reports that ambulances were called to the filming studios to treat injuries, but Netflix denied the severity of the reports and said there were only mild medical conditions.

Filming continued, and we will finally get to see the finished product in just in time for Thanksgiving break.

You can check out the trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge and additional details below.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “Make friends. Make enemies. Make millions. Squid Game: The Challenge, the competition series based on our biggest show ever, premieres November 22.”