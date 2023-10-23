Disney+ New Releases, November 2023: List Of Movies & New Series

Disney+ is kicking the month of November 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Disney will be wasting no time moving on from Halloween, immediately switching gears with some Christmas-themed films and shows when we enter the new month.

Among the highlights is the season 2 premiere of The Santa Claus starring Tim Allen. The season premieres on November 8 with a two-episode drop, before releasing new episodes every Wednesday.

There will also be the Santa-themed films Dashing Through the Snow and The Naughty Nine, along with five episodes of Mickey’s Christmas Tales.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in November 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In November 2023

New Episodes Weekly

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)—Tuesdays

Loki (Season 2)—Disney+ Original, Thursdays, finale November 9

Goosebumps—Fridays

The Santa Clauses (Season 2)—Disney+ Original, Wednesdays starting November 8

New Movies & Series

November 1

Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)

Behind the Attraction (Season 2)—Disney+ Originals premiere

The Three Detectives—Disney+ Originals premiere

November 3

Spider-Man™: Far From Home

Marvel Studios Legends—Disney+ Original

November 6

JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

November 8

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)

Daddies on Request (Season 2)—Disney+ Originals premiere

November 15

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)

November 17

Dashing Through the Snow—Disney+ Originals premiere

November 20

Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)

November 22

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

November 23

The Naughty Nine

November 29

Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)

Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2—Disney+ Originals premiere