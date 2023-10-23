Disney+ New Releases, November 2023: List Of Movies & New Series

Disney+ is kicking the month of November 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Disney will be wasting no time moving on from Halloween, immediately switching gears with some Christmas-themed films and shows when we enter the new month.
Among the highlights is the season 2 premiere of The Santa Claus starring Tim Allen. The season premieres on November 8 with a two-episode drop, before releasing new episodes every Wednesday.
There will also be the Santa-themed films Dashing Through the Snow and The Naughty Nine, along with five episodes of Mickey’s Christmas Tales.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in November 2023.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In November 2023
New Episodes Weekly
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)—Tuesdays
- Loki (Season 2)—Disney+ Original, Thursdays, finale November 9
- Goosebumps—Fridays
- The Santa Clauses (Season 2)—Disney+ Original, Wednesdays starting November 8
New Movies & Series
November 1
- Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)
- Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)
- Behind the Attraction (Season 2)—Disney+ Originals premiere
- The Three Detectives—Disney+ Originals premiere
November 3
- Spider-Man™: Far From Home
- Marvel Studios Legends—Disney+ Original
November 6
- JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)
November 8
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)
- Daddies on Request (Season 2)—Disney+ Originals premiere
November 15
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)
- To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)
November 17
- Dashing Through the Snow—Disney+ Originals premiere
November 20
- Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)
November 22
- Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)
- Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)
November 23
- The Naughty Nine
November 29
- Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)
- Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)
- Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
- Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2—Disney+ Originals premiere