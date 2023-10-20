Suge Knight is about to be the latest man to start a podcast.

According to a report from TMZ Hip Hop, the Death Row mogul will be launching a podcast from prison with Breakbeat Media CEO and The Source co-founder Dave Mays. The podcast will be titled, “Collect Calls with Suge Knight.”

Mays says that the podcast will launch on Halloween, and the dup already has five half-hour conversations recorded and ready to be rolled out.

Suge reportedly “wants the younger generation to benefit from his experiences — good and bad” and will also dish on plenty of hip hop beef and his thoughts on Snoop Dogg now owning the Death Row brand.

New episodes of “Collect Calls with Suge Knight” will roll out every week with audio recordings on Thursday and video on Friday.

While it seems that Suge Knight won’t shy away from very many topics, one thing we shouldn’t expect to hear him expand on is the murder of Tupac following the arrest of Duane Davis, a.k.a. Keefe D.

Suge has previously said that he will not snitch or testify against Keefe D in the trial.