Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested yet again.

According to a report from TMZ, the Brooklyn-based rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic after an arrest warrant was issued for allegedly beating up music producers.

The alleged beatdown occurred after an altercation over 6ix9ine’s girlfriend.

6ix9ine was swarmed by fans when he arrived at the jail.

The moment 6ix9ine arrived to jail in the DR. pic.twitter.com/eFFJ3jDf3L — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 16, 2023

Video shows 6ix9ine and a group of other men entering the recording studio, where his girlfriend Yailin was reportedly at. She was inside and the rapper was reportedly jealous of the producers spending time with her when the alleged beatdown took place.

In the video, you can see 6ix9ine and his crew running from the scene.

After the incident, 6ix9ine reportedly attempted to fly out of the Dominican Republic, but the charter company checked with immigration for outstanding warrants and the rapper ultimately bailed on the idea.

Eventually, he was taken into custody on Sunday night at the Hotel Balcones del Atlántico.