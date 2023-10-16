Netflix New Releases This Week: October 16 to October 22, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/16/23-10/22/23
Available October 16
Oggy Oggy, season 3 – Netflix Family
Available October 17
The Devil on Trial – Netflix Documentary
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had – Netflix Comedy
I Woke Up A Vampire – Netflix Series
Silver Linings Playbook
Available October 18
Kaala Paani – Netflix Series
Available October 19
American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12-13
Bebefinn, season 2
Bodies – Netflix Series
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – Netflix Anime
Crashing Eid – Netflix Series
Crypto Boy – Netflix Film
Ghost Hunters, seasons 8-9
Neon – Netflix Series
Available October 20
Big Mouth, season 7 – Netflix Series
Creature – Netflix Series
Disco Inferno – Netflix Series
Doona! – Netflix Series
Elite, season 7 – Netflix Series
Flashback – Netflix Film
Kandasamys: The Baby – Netflix Film
Old Dads – Netflix Film
Surviving Paradise – Netflix Series
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – Netflix Documentary