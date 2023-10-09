Netflix New Releases This Week: October 9 to October 15, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/9/23-10/15/23

Available October 9

After

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law – Netflix Series

Available October 10

DI4RIES, season 2, part 1 – Netflix Series

Last One Standing, season 2 – Netflix Series

Available October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – Netflix Documentary

It Follows

Once Upon a Star – Netflix Film

Pact of Silence – Netflix Series

Available October 12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix Series

GOOD NIGHT WORLD – Netflix Anime

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising, season 1, part 2 – Netflix Family

Available October 13

The Conference – Netflix Film

Ijogbon – Netflix Film

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Available October 15

Camp Courage – Netflix Documentary