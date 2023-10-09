Netflix New Releases This Week: October 9 to October 15, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/9/23-10/15/23

Available October 9

After
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law – Netflix Series

Available October 10

DI4RIES, season 2, part 1 – Netflix Series
Last One Standing, season 2 – Netflix Series

Available October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – Netflix Documentary
It Follows
Once Upon a Star – Netflix Film
Pact of Silence – Netflix Series

Available October 12

Deliver Us from Evil
The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix Series
GOOD NIGHT WORLD – Netflix Anime
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising, season 1, part 2 – Netflix Family

Available October 13

The Conference – Netflix Film
Ijogbon – Netflix Film
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Available October 15

Camp Courage – Netflix Documentary

