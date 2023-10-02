Netflix New Releases This Week: October 2 to October 8, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/2/23-10/8/23
Available October 2
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
Available October 3
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then – Netflix Comedy
Available October 4
Beckham – Netflix Documentary
Keys to the Heart – Netflix Film
Race to the Summit – Netflix Documentary
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, season 1
Available October 5
Everything Now – Netflix Series
Khufiya – Netflix Film
Lupin: Part 3 – Netflix Series
Available October 6
A Deadly Invitation – Netflix Film
Ballerina – Netflix Film
Fair Play – Netflix Film
Available October 7
Strong Girl Nam-soon – Netflix Series