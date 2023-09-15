Captain Morgan Launches Star-Studded NFL Campaign ‘Follow The Captain’

Football season is in full swing, which means fans across the country are packing the bars, hosting watch parties, and loading up on some refreshing adult beverages to enjoy the action and root for their favorite teams.

And thanks to Captain Morgan, you can take your fandom to the next level.

Captain Morgan is entering its third year as the Official Spiced Rum Sponsor of the National Football League and it has launched an incredible, star-studded NFL campaign, “Follow The Captain” with thousands of prizes.

Fans can find hidden clues and QR codes across social media, and in the real world — from the coaster at your favorite bar to signs at local liquor stores and football stadiums, you never know what could be around the corner. If you discover a code, head over to FollowTheCaptain.com to unlock the adventure that awaits.

The campaign teams up with cultural icons Bebe Rexha, Aminé, and Victor Cruz, with prizes that include a trip to Super Bowl 58, performances from Bebe Rexha or Aminé, an epic watch party at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and much more.

“Get ready for a season of adventure because Captain Morgan is doing what it does best – spicing up fan experiences,” said Anne Nosko, VP, Captain Morgan, in a press release. “So keep your eyes out for Captain Morgan this NFL season and maybe we’ll even catch you in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.”

Some details of the prizes include:

An unforgettable performance from today’s hottest artists, Bebe Rehxa or Aminé

or An epic watch party at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, 10/8 to cheer on America’s team

Attending Super Bowl Champ Victor Cruz’s house party featuring a performance from today’s hottest artist Aminé and surprise guests

house party featuring a performance from today’s hottest artist and surprise guests And of course, a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

Plus, branded swag and much more

Make sure to visit FollowTheCaptain.com daily, because the first gameday experience will be up for grabs soon. Follow the Captain to the Ultimate Away Game in Arlington, TX on October 8.† Fans 25+ in attendance will get a serious screen upgrade to cheer on America’s team from the massive jumbotron, while they enjoy delicious Captain Morgan cocktails, stadium bites and are showered in swag.

“In my third year spicing it up with Captain Morgan, I’ve been waiting for the moment to throw an epic party. You already know, we’re going all out,” said Victor Cruz. “Want to make the guest list? You know what to do – Follow the Captain. ”

So what are you waiting for?