The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on Tuesday, September 12, at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift, it was the night for you.
Swift won a whopping 9 VMAs on the night, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Her 9 wins set the record for most MTV VMA wins in one night. She now has the second-most overall wins.
Elsewhere, Shakira was awarded the Video Vanguard Award and performed an impressive 10-minute medley of her hit songs, while Diddy took home the Global Icon Award.
Did your favorite artist take home an award?
A full look at the winners at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards can be seen below.
2023 MTV VMAs Winners
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
KAROL G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
X — Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
GloRilla
X — Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”
November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”
February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”
March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot”
X — April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
BEST COLLABORATION
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
X — KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
BEST POP
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
P!NK – “TRUSTFALL”
X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST HIP-HOP
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
X — Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
X — SZA – “Shirt”
Toosii – “Favorite Song”
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
blink-182 – “EDGING”
boygenius – “the film”
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”
X — Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
X — Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
BEST LATIN
X — Anitta – “Funk Rave”
Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny – “un x100to”
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”
ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”
Shakira – “Acróstico”
BEST K-POP
aespa – “Girls”
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”
SEVENTEEN – “Super”
X — Stray Kids – “S-Class”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
BEST AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE”
Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”
Libianca – “People”
X — Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
X — Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
Maluma – “La Reina”
BEST DIRECTION
Doja Cat – “Attention” — Directed by Tanu Muiño
Drake – “Falling Back” – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – Directed by Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Directed by Floria Sigismondi
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Directed by Christian Breslauer
X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Cinematography by Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Cinematography by Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Cinematography by Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Cinematography by Russ Fraser
X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Cinematography by Rina Yang
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Visual Effects by Carbon
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
X — BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Choreography by Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
BEST ART DIRECTION
boygenius – “the film” – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
X — Doja Cat – “Attention” – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – Art Direction by Niko Philipides
SZA – “Shirt” – Art Direction by Kate Bunch
BEST EDITING
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Edited by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – Edited by Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus – “River” – Edited by Brandan Walter
X — Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Edited by Chancler Haynes
SHOW OF THE SUMMER
Beyoncé
BLACKPINK
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Karol G
X — Taylor Swift
GROUP OF THE YEAR
X — BLACKPINK
FIFTY FIFTY
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW x TOGETHER
SONG OF SUMMER
Beyoncé – “Cuff It”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’)”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Doechii ft. Kodak Black – “What It Is (Block Boy)”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)”
FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”
Gunna – “fukumean”
X — Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – “Karma”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé – “Renaissance”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
Metro Boomin – “Heroes and Villains”
Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
SZA – “SOS”
X — Taylor Swift – “Midnights”