The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on Tuesday, September 12, at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift, it was the night for you.

Swift won a whopping 9 VMAs on the night, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Her 9 wins set the record for most MTV VMA wins in one night. She now has the second-most overall wins.

Elsewhere, Shakira was awarded the Video Vanguard Award and performed an impressive 10-minute medley of her hit songs, while Diddy took home the Global Icon Award.

Did your favorite artist take home an award?

A full look at the winners at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards can be seen below.

2023 MTV VMAs Winners

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

X — Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla

X — Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot”

X — April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

X — KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

BEST POP

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

P!NK – “TRUSTFALL”

X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

X — Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

X — SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blink-182 – “EDGING”

boygenius – “the film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”

X — Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

X — Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

BEST LATIN

X — Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”

Shakira – “Acróstico”

BEST K-POP

aespa – “Girls”

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”

SEVENTEEN – “Super”

X — Stray Kids – “S-Class”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE”

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

X — Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

X — Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina”

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat – “Attention” — Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – “Falling Back” – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Directed by Christian Breslauer

X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Cinematography by Russ Fraser

X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Cinematography by Rina Yang

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

X — Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

X — BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

BEST ART DIRECTION

boygenius – “the film” – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

X — Doja Cat – “Attention” – Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA – “Shirt” – Art Direction by Kate Bunch

BEST EDITING

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – Edited by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” – Edited by Brandan Walter

X — Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Edited by Chancler Haynes

SHOW OF THE SUMMER



Beyoncé

BLACKPINK

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

X — Taylor Swift

GROUP OF THE YEAR

X — BLACKPINK

FIFTY FIFTY

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW x TOGETHER

SONG OF SUMMER

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’)”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Doechii ft. Kodak Black – “What It Is (Block Boy)”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”

Gunna – “fukumean”

X — Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – “Karma”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Beyoncé – “Renaissance”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”

Metro Boomin – “Heroes and Villains”

Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”

SZA – “SOS”

X — Taylor Swift – “Midnights”