Dancing With The Stars is returning for a 32nd season later this month and we now know who the 13 celebrity participants will be.

On Wednesday, September 13, the cast was released on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Among the stars who will be on season 32 are Jamie Lynn Spears, the most recent Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Grammy winner Jason Mraz, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, and more.

Along with the reveal of the cast, we also learned which professional dancer each star will be paired with.

Season 32 of Dancing With The Stars is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 26. We can expect an emotional moment on the season premiere after the passing of ballroom dancing legend and longtime judge Len Goodman earlier this year at age 78.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will serve as the judges, while Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will be the hosts.

Will one of your favorite celebrities be a participant?

The full cast list for season 32 of Dancing With The Stars can be seen below.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32 Cast

Supermodel Tyson Beckford will be partnered with Jenna Johnson

Marvel Star Xochitl Gomez will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy

“American Pie” actress Alyson Hannigan will be partnered with Sash Farber

Social media guru and reality TV star Harry Jowsey will be partnered with Rylee Arnold

Former “Bachelorette” competitor Charity Lawson will be partnered with Artem Chigvinstsev

“Vanderpump Rules” icon Ariana Madix will be partnered with Pasha Pashkov

Grammy Winner Jason Mraz will be partnered with Daniella Karagach

Singer Lele Pons will be partnered with Brandon Armstrong

Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino will be partnered with Gleb Savchenko

Jamie Lynn Spears will be partnered with Alan Bersten

Real Estate Mogul Mauricio Umansky will be partnered with Emma Slater

Actor Matt Walsh will be partnered with Koko Iwasaki

“The Brady Bunch’s” Barry Williams will be partnered Petra Murgatroyd