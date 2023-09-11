Netflix New Releases This Week: September 11 to September 16, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With September now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 9/11/23-9/16/23
September 12:
- Glow Up: Season 5 (UK)
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here
- The Wolf of Wall Street
September 13:
- Class Act (FR)
- Freestyle (PL)
- Wrestlers
September 14:
- Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK)
- Once Upon a Crime (JP)
- Thursday’s Widows (MX)
September 15:
- Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
- Band of Brothers
- The Club: Part 2 (TR)
- El Conde (CL)
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK)
- Intervention: Season 22
- Love at First Sight
- Miseducation (MX)
- The Pacific
- Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU)
- Wipeout Part 1
September 16:
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2