Danny Masterson, the actor most popularly known for his starring role in That 70’s Show, has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Masterson was convicted on two charges of forcible rape earlier this year.

According to the allegations, the 47-year-old Masterson was accused of raping three women at his home in the Hollywood Hills between 2001 and 2003 which was during That 70’s Show‘s run on Fox.

Masterson claimed his innocence, but that didn’t stop the judge from delivering the 30-year sentence, while the prosecution said Masterson was a “serial rapist” who “drugged” his victims.

“Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo said, via the Associated Press.

“But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences.”

Masterson was not charged with any counts of drugging.

One of Masterson’s accusers spoke in court, and delivered a message to the actor who had no visible response.

“When you raped me, you stole from me,” the woman said. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit. You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison.”

Masterson has been in custody since May.