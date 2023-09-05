Shane Gillis has officially made his Netflix debut.

On Tuesday, September 5, Gillis’ debut Netflix stand-up special Beautiful Dogs premiered on the streaming platform with his signature no f*cks given style and flawless punchlines.

If you’ve been paying attention to comedy circles in recent years, Gillis has long been touted as one of the top up-and-coming comics at only 35 years old.

Most people remember Gillis’ name being thrust into the headlines after the controversy with Saturday Night Live. Comments Gillis made on a podcast years before his hiring came to light and SNL decided to move on.

Boy, was that a mistake.

Gillis is now on his way to the top with his new stand-up special and the success of his sketch comedy with Gilly and Keeves on YouTube.

You can check out everything you need to know to catch Beautiful Dogs below.

Shane Gillis ‘Beautiful Dogs’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM EST

Synopsis: “In a rowdy stand-up set, Shane Gillis riffs on his girlfriend’s Navy SEAL ex, touring George Washington’s house, and being bullied by an Australian goth.”