Steve Harwell, the founder and singer of rock band Smash Mouth, has passed away at age 56. Harwell’s manager confirmed the news.

Harwell passed away at his home in Boise, Idaho due to liver failure.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported Harwell was placed in hospice care and given only a few days to live due to “his health battles over alcohol abuse, among other ailments.”

Smash Mouth released a statement on social media following his passing.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle,” the band wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy.”

Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the… pic.twitter.com/qZDliiIl30 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 4, 2023

Smash Mouth was wildly popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s thanks to hits like “All Star”, “I’m A Believer”, “Walkin’ On the Sun”, and more.

Our deepest condolences go out to Harwell’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.