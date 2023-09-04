Netflix New Releases This Week: September 4 to September 10, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With September kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 9/4/23-9/10/23

September 5:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

September 6:

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy (PL)

Predators (UK)

Reporting For Duty (BR)

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Tahir’s House

September 7:

Dear Child (DE)

GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3

Top Boy: Season 3 (UK)

Virgin River: Season 5

What If (PH)

September 8:

A Time Called You (KR)

Burning Body (ES)

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP)

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (ES)

Selling The OC: Season 2

Spy Ops