Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter who inspired everyone to kick back on the beach and enjoy the simpler things in life with his hit song “Margaritaville,” has passed away. He was 76 years old.

Buffett’s death was confirmed in a statement on his official website.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement read on Friday night. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

A cause of death was not confirmed in the statement.

However, in recent months, Buffett had been forced to reschedule concerts due to illness and Buffett confirmed that he had been hospitalized.

Buffett was known as a laid-back, good-natured man whose music brought the beach-lounging lifestyle to life. Throughout his 50-year career, “Margaritaville” was undeniably his biggest hit as his lone top-10 record. Through “Margaritaville,” Buffett developed a cult following that will continue to blast the beach theme for eternity.

Long live Jimmy!