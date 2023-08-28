Netflix New Releases This Week: August 28 to September 3, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August 2023 winding down and September kicking off this weekend, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/28/23-9/3/23

August 30:

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 (new episodes)

Robert Viglasky—Netflix August 31:

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

One Piece

September 1:

A Day and a Half

Disenchantment: Part 5

Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

September 2:

Love Again

September 3:

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf? (JP)