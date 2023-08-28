Netflix New Releases This Week: August 28 to September 3, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August 2023 winding down and September kicking off this weekend, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/28/23-9/3/23
August 30:
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
- Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 (new episodes)
Robert Viglasky—Netflix
August 31:
- Choose Love
- Karate Sheep: Season 2
- One Piece
- September 1:
- A Day and a Half
- Disenchantment: Part 5
- Friday Night Plan
- Happy Ending
- Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4
- 8 Mile
- Arrival
- Baby Mama
- Couples Retreat
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Fences
- Field of Dreams
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Land of the Lost
- Matilda
- Miss Congeniality
- National Security
- One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
- One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
- One Piece Episode of Skypiea
- One Piece Film: Gold
- One Piece Heart of Gold
- One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
- Public Enemies
- S.W.A.T.: Season 6
- Stand by Me
- Superbad
- U-571
- Up in the Air
- Vice
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Woody Woodpecker
- September 2:
- Love Again
- September 3:
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Is She the Wolf? (JP)