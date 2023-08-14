Netflix New Releases This Week: August 14 to August 20, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August 2023 in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the highlights this week is the debut of the latest documentary in the Untold series, Hall of Shame, which takes a deep dive into the BALCO lab and one of sports’ biggest steroid scandals.

For those looking for a blast from the past, every season of the HBO hit series Ballers will be hitting the streaming service.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/14/23-8/20/23

Aug. 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Untold: Hall of Shame

Aug. 16

The Chosen One

Depp v Heard

At Home With The Furys

Aug. 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The Upshaws: Part 4

Aug. 18

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Mask Girl

The Monkey King

10 Days of a Bad Man