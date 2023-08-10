Texashi 6ix9ine Arrested In Florida For Failure To Appear In Court

Tekashi 6ix9ine is once again behind bars.

According to TMZ, the New York rapper was arrested on Wednesday night and booked at the Palm Beach County Jail. 6ix9ine was later released after posing for a mugshot and posting $2,000 bail.

6ix9ine was arrested for failure to appear in court stemming from traffic tickets in June.

UPDATE: 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach, Florida. "The driver was stopped and identified as Daniel Hernandez, who had a suspended driver's license and active traffic warrant in PALMS (a law enforcement system) for FTA (failure to appear in court, for an unregistered vehicle—$2000… pic.twitter.com/pVGe0kBSXO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 10, 2023

From the report:

According to court docs … Tekashi was going 135 mph in a 65 mph zone on the Florida Turnpike before he was given a ticket for speeding. He was also issued citations for having an unregistered vehicle and no car insurance.

It’s just the latest arrest for the troubled rapper who has been avoiding the limelight since serving time in prison on RICO charges and being brutally beaten by a group of men inside of a gym bathroom.

