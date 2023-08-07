Netflix New Releases This Week: August 7 to August 13, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August 2023 in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/7/23-8/13/23

Available August 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

Available August 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Part 2

Untold: Johnny Football

Zombieverse

Available August 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Available August 10

Marry My Dead Body

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

Available August 11

Down for Love

Heart of Stone

Available August 12

Behind Your Touch

Keri Anderson—Netflix