A little under a month ago, OceanGate’s Titan submarine — which was making a trip to see the wreckage from the Titanic — reportedly imploded just two hours into its dive into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all five people who were on board.

A video has been posted to YouTube that shows an animation of the Titan’s doom and it has gone viral.

In just 11 days, the video has amassed 5 million views.

The 6-minute video was posted by AiTelly which posts original 4K and 3D engineering animations.

“Existing technology is based on steel, titanium, and aluminum. These are what kept other submarines from being crushed. But the Titan has had an experimental design,” the video said.

The video states that “there is around 5,600 pounds per square inch of pressure” at depth of the Titanic site, 25,000 feet, and it would have caused the submarine to crush “within a fraction of a millisecond.”

It’s a tragic story and a cautionary tale. Maybe some things are best left undisturbed.