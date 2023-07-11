Naomi Osaka & Boyfriend Cordae Welcome Baby Girl

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is officially a mother.

According to a report from PEOPLE, Osaka and rapper Cordae, her longtime boyfriend, welcomed their baby girl in Los Angeles. The report says that they are “doing well.”

Neither Osaka nor Cordae has announced the news on social media.

The 25-year-old Osaka took a hiatus from the court after announcing that she was expecting a child with Cordae back in January. However, she has continued training throughout her pregnancy and has previously vowed to be ready for the 2024 Australian Open.

When announcing her pregnancy, Osaka wrote, “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom,’ haha.”

The 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne is scheduled for January 15-28, 2024. It marks the 112th edition of the tournament and is the first Grand Slam of the season.

Congratulations to Osaka and Cordae on their baby girl!