Jamie Foxx continues to recover from the medical emergency that left him hospitalized for a number of weeks earlier this year, but there have recently been reports of progress.

Despite his daughter saying that he was on the mend, people were questioning why he has not been seen in public since being released from the hospital. But, now that question can be put to rest after Foxx was spotted on a boat on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon.

TMZ released footage from a passing boat that cheered for Foxx, who responded by waving to the passengers.

TMZ released this footage of Jamie Foxx waving at a fan while riding on a boat on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon. It's the first public appearance by the actor in months.pic.twitter.com/l57vWlNgzZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 10, 2023

TMZ adds:

Here’s another positive update TMZ can provide … we’ve seen more footage of Jamie spending a night out on the town in the Chicago area Saturday, getting active on his feet, no less, and looking to be in great spirits there too.

Jamie Foxx is in Chicago as he continues to rehab from the undisclosed medical condition.