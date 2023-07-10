It seems like each and every day there is a “national holiday” on the calendar. There’s National Waffle Day, National Taco Day, hell, and even National French Fry Day. But allow me to introduce you to one of my personal favorites.

National Michelada Day.

On Wednesday, July 12, it’s National Michelada Day where we are all encouraged to down one of the best, classic Mexican drinks.

But what is a Michelada, you may ask? A Michelada combines the flavors of tomato, lime, spice, and a hint of salt, with the refreshment of crisp beer. And thanks to the fine folks at Dos Equis, you can enjoy the refreshment with the simple crack of a can.

The Dos Equis Michelada is currently available for purchase on Drizly.com. The 24 oz cans run for only $3.99.

From the Dos Equis website:

As an authentic Mexican beer, Dos Equis® delivers a genuine michelada experience. The classic Mexican recipe combining flavors of tomato, lime, spice and a hint of salt, with the refreshment of crisp beer. This is Mexican Michelada with a flavorful taste and natural flavors.

If you’re feeling even more adventurous for National Michelada Day, you can also attempt to create your own at home.

Bartender, reality TV personality, and entrepreneur Peter Madrigal created a unique spin on the Michelada called The Beachalada. The drink features Clamato which is “an authentic, invigorating blend flavored with tomato juice and spices.” And, as you would probably expect, The Beachalada brings a tropical flair to the Michelada.

“The Beachalada is the ‘paradise’ version of Clamato’s famous Michelada cocktails,” he says. “This drink tastes like a tajin-covered pineapple thanks to Clamato’s light spicy flavor mixed with fresh pineapple juice and a ginger kick. A drink designed for the beach!”

Along with Clamato, lime, and ice cold can of Dos Equis, you add some pineapple juice and ginger juice.

Check out the recipe:

3 ounces Pineapple Juice

2 ounces Ginger Juice

1/4 Lime

2 ounces Original Clamato

1/2 cup Clamato Cubano

1 Dos Equis Beer

Blend ice, pineapple juice and ginger juice. Once blended, add in the lime juice. Combine juice blend with Clamato El Original and Clamato Cubano in a glass. Top with Dos Equis Lager.

So, what are you waiting for?

Scoop up some Dos Equis Micheladas so you can join in on the national celebration on Wednesday, or simply get the ingredients you need to whip up your own at home.

Either way, spice up your week with a tasty drink. Cheers!