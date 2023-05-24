Disney+ New Releases, June 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of June 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in June 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In June 2023

Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in June 2023

Marvel: Secret Invasion (series premiere June 21)

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in June 2023

Arriving June 2

Pride From Above

Arriving June 7

America’s National Parks (S2)

Avatar: The Way of Water

First Alaskans (S2)

Arriving June 9

Flamin’ Hot — Disney+ Originals film premiere

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

Arriving June 14

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Arriving June 16

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)

Stan Lee — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere

Arriving June 21

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)

Arriving June 23

World’s Best — Disney+ Originals film premiere

Arriving June 28

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Home in the Wild (S1)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere

Week-End Family — Disney+ Originals season 2 premiere