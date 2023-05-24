Disney+ New Releases, June 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of June 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in June 2023.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In June 2023
Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in June 2023
- Marvel: Secret Invasion (series premiere June 21)
Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in June 2023
Arriving June 2
- Pride From Above
Arriving June 7
- America’s National Parks (S2)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- First Alaskans (S2)
Arriving June 9
- Flamin’ Hot — Disney+ Originals film premiere
- Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)
Arriving June 14
- Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere
- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)
- Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)
Arriving June 16
- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)
- Stan Lee — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere
Arriving June 21
- Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)
Arriving June 23
- World’s Best — Disney+ Originals film premiere
Arriving June 28
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
- Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
- Home in the Wild (S1)
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere
- Week-End Family — Disney+ Originals season 2 premiere