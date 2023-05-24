Disney+ New Releases, June 2023: What’s Coming & Going

|

Disney+ is kicking the month of June 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in June 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In June 2023

Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in June 2023

  • Marvel: Secret Invasion (series premiere June 21)

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in June 2023

Arriving June 2

  • Pride From Above

Arriving June 7

  • America’s National Parks (S2)
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • First Alaskans (S2)

Arriving June 9

  • Flamin’ Hot — Disney+ Originals film premiere
  • Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

Arriving June 14

  • Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere
  • Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)
  • Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)
  • Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Arriving June 16

  • Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
  • The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Stan Lee — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere

Arriving June 21

  • Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)

Arriving June 23

  • World’s Best — Disney+ Originals film premiere

Arriving June 28

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
  • Home in the Wild (S1)
  • Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere
  • Week-End Family — Disney+ Originals season 2 premiere
