Netflix New Releases This Week: May 22 to May 28, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May 2023 in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/22/23-5/28/23

Available May 22:

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 — Netflix Family

Available May 23:

All American: Season 5

MerPeople — Netflix Documentary

Victim/Suspect — Netflix Documentary

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer — Netflix Comedy

Available May 24:

Hard Feelings — Netflix Film

Mother’s Day — Netflix Film

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series

Available May 25:

FUBAR — Netflix Series

Available May 26:

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Blood & Gold — Netflix Film

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina — Netflix Film

Turn of the Tide — Netflix Series

Available May 30:

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 — Netflix Comedy

Available May 31:

Heartland: Season 15

Mixed by Erry — Netflix Film

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series (new episodes)