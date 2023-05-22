Netflix New Releases This Week: May 22 to May 28, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May 2023 in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/22/23-5/28/23
Available May 22:
- The Batman: Seasons 1-5
- The Boss Baby
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 — Netflix Family
Available May 23:
- All American: Season 5
- MerPeople — Netflix Documentary
- Victim/Suspect — Netflix Documentary
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer — Netflix Comedy
Available May 24:
- Hard Feelings — Netflix Film
- Mother’s Day — Netflix Film
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series
Available May 25:
- FUBAR — Netflix Series
Available May 26:
- Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Blood & Gold — Netflix Film
- Dirty Grandpa
- Tin & Tina — Netflix Film
- Turn of the Tide — Netflix Series
Available May 30:
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 — Netflix Comedy
Available May 31:
- Heartland: Season 15
- Mixed by Erry — Netflix Film
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series (new episodes)