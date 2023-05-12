ACM Awards Results 2023: Complete List Of Winners

The 2023 ACM Awards took take place on Thursday, May 11, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony featured a star-studded lineup of performers including Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Role, Kane Brown, and so many more are among the list of performers throughout the night.
The ceremony was hosted by Dolly Parton, who closed out the show with a performance, and Garth Brooks.
HARDY, who received the most nominations heading into the awards show with 7, was able to win four awards including artist-songwriter of the year.
Some of the other big winners of the night wereEntertainer of the Year Chris Stapleton, Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson, and Male Artist of the Year Morgan Wallen.
Did your favorite artist take home an award?
The complete list of winners from the 2023 ACM Awards can be seen below.
2023 ACM Awards Winners
Entertainer of the year
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Female artist of the year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Male artist of the year
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- WINNER: Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Group of the year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- WINNER: Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New female artist of the year
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- WINNER: Hailey Whitters
New male artist of the year
- WINNER: Zach Bryan
- Jackson Dean
- ERNEST
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Label(s)
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producer: John Osborne; Label: Warner Music Nashville
- WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Broken Bow Records
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Label: Columbia Records
- Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi; Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore; Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert; Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
Single of the year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Label(s)
- Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Broken Bow Records
- Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde; Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville
- WINNER: She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff; Label: RCA Nashville
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music
Song of the year
Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)
- Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy; Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
- WINNER: She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols; Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers; Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music
- wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair; Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing
- You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton; Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp
Visual media of the year
Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)
- HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: P Tracy
- She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell; Producer: Troy Jackson; Director: Spidey Smith
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Luke Arreguin; Director: Alex Alvga
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson; Producer: Maddy Hayes; Director: Dustin Haney
- WINNER: wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producer: Inkwell Productions; Director: Justin Clough
- What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the year
- Nicolle Galyon
- WINNER: Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
Artist-songwriter of the year
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- WINNER: HARDY
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
Music event of the year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Label(s)
- At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny; Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young; Label: RCA Nashville
- She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff; Label: RCA Nashville
- Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Broken Bow Records
- WINNER: wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt; Label: Big Loud Records