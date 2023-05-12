ACM Awards Results 2023: Complete List Of Winners

The 2023 ACM Awards took take place on Thursday, May 11, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony featured a star-studded lineup of performers including Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Role, Kane Brown, and so many more are among the list of performers throughout the night.

The ceremony was hosted by Dolly Parton, who closed out the show with a performance, and Garth Brooks.

HARDY, who received the most nominations heading into the awards show with 7, was able to win four awards including artist-songwriter of the year.

Some of the other big winners of the night wereEntertainer of the Year Chris Stapleton, Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson, and Male Artist of the Year Morgan Wallen.

Did your favorite artist take home an award?

The complete list of winners from the 2023 ACM Awards can be seen below.

2023 ACM Awards Winners

Entertainer of the year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New female artist of the year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

WINNER: Hailey Whitters

New male artist of the year

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the year

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Label(s)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producer: John Osborne; Label: Warner Music Nashville

WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Broken Bow Records

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Label: Columbia Records

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi; Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore; Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Palomino – Miranda Lambert; Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Single of the year

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Label(s)

Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Broken Bow Records

Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde; Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

WINNER: She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff; Label: RCA Nashville

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

Song of the year

Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)

Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy; Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

WINNER: She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols; Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers; Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair; Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton; Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

Visual media of the year

Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)

HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: P Tracy

She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell; Producer: Troy Jackson; Director: Spidey Smith

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Luke Arreguin; Director: Alex Alvga

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson; Producer: Maddy Hayes; Director: Dustin Haney

WINNER: wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producer: Inkwell Productions; Director: Justin Clough

What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the year

Nicolle Galyon

WINNER: Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-songwriter of the year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

WINNER: HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Music event of the year

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Label(s)

At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny; Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young; Label: RCA Nashville

She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff; Label: RCA Nashville

Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Broken Bow Records

WINNER: wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt; Label: Big Loud Records