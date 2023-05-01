Netflix New Releases This Week: May 1 to May 7, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/1/23-5/7/23

Available May 1:

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

Available May 2:

Love Village — Netflix Series

The Tailor — Netflix Series

Available May 3:

Jewish Matchmaking — Netflix Series

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 — Netflix Series

Available May 4:

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family — Netflix Family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — Netflix Series

Sanctuary — Netflix Series

Available May 6:

A Man Called Otto