Netflix New Releases This Week: May 1 to May 7, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May 2023 kicking into full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/1/23-5/7/23
Available May 1:
- Above Suspicion
- Airport
- Airport ’77
- Airport 1975
- American Gangster
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Black Hawk Down
- The Cable Guy
- Captain Phillips
- Chicken Run
- Cliffhanger
- Conan the Barbarian
- The Croods
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Dawn of the Dead
- Flight
- For Colored Girls
- Girl, Interrupted
- The Glass Castle
- Home Again
- Hop
- Igor
- Kindergarten Cop
- Last Action Hero
- Legends of the Fall
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Léon: The Professional
- Marshall
- Paranormal Activity
- Peter Pan (2003)
- Pitch Perfect
- Rainbow High: Season 3
- Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
- The Smurfs: Season 1
- Starship Troopers
- Steel Magnolias
- The Tale of Despereaux
- This Is the End
- Traffic
- Vampires
- The Wedding Date
- The Young Victoria
Available May 2:
- Love Village — Netflix Series
- The Tailor — Netflix Series
Available May 3:
- Jewish Matchmaking — Netflix Series
- Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 — Netflix Series
Available May 4:
- Arctic Dogs
- Larva Family — Netflix Family
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — Netflix Series
- Sanctuary — Netflix Series
Available May 6:
- A Man Called Otto