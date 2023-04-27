Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has passed away at age 79.

The longtime talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor died at his home in suburban Chicago, according to a family spokesperson.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” lifelong friend and family spokesperson Jene Galvin said in a statement, via ABC News.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

The family spokesperson said Springer was battling a “brief illness,” while TMZ reports he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago.

Springer’s controversial talk show, The Jerry Springer Show, debuted in 1991. He hosted the show for a whopping 27 years — with popularity booming in the late 1990s — before it was taken off of the air in 2018.

Springer’s final television appearance came in October 2022 when he was eliminated from The Masked Singer after performing as “The Beatle.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Springer’s family and friends during this difficult time.