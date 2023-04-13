Jamie Foxx suffered a serious health scare this week, according to his daughter who said the entertainer suffered a “medical complication.”

A report from TMZ says that sources close to the situation referred to the complication as a “medical emergency” and that members of his family that were out of town traveled to the hospital.

Foxx’s daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on social media with a positive update.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

“He’s communicating now, and that’s good news,” another source told TMZ.

Foxx is currently in Atlanta working on an upcoming film Back in Action which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

No further details regarding his condition are available at this time.

