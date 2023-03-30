Jackass star Bam Margera is in trouble with the law once again.

According to a report from TMZ, Margera was arrested on Wednesday evening for public intoxication after causing a scene at a restaurant where his estranged wife and son were dining. Margera reportedly was arguing with a woman and continued to get louder during the argument before officers stepped in.

Margera was “unable to take care of himself” before being arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Nikki, Margera’s estranged wife, filed for separation back in February. There is no word on whether she was the woman Margera was arguing with at the restaurant.

It is the latest incident for Margera, who was arrested for domestic violence earlier this month. He has also had multiple stays in rehab and appeared to have a falling out with long-time friend Steve-O after briefly touring with him.

Steve-O pleaded with Margera saying, “You’re dying, brother” and said he had no choice but to begin bracing for Margera’s possible death if he doesn’t get the help he needs and turn his life around.