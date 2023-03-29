There is no better way to kick back during the summer than with some drinks on the beach with your friends. Hoop Tea is here to help take your quality time in the sun to the next level with its new announcement.

Hoop Tea, a spiked iced tea beverage founded in Ocean City, Maryland, announced this week that it will be expanding its footprint in the northeast and other select markets by introducing “new retro, American designed packaging” and innovative made-to-share 3-liter pouches.

The pouches make sharing beverages with your friends a no-hassle experience thanks to its convenient handle and an easy-to-pour, resealable nozzle.

The 3-liter pouches (12 servings) are available in Original and Mango flavors.

“Today’s announcement is another exciting step towards giving more and more people the opportunity to try our incredible spiked iced teas” said Hoop Tea co-founder Danny Robinson in a statement. “Hoop Tea is truly distinctive – it’s bright, flavorful and stands out with our new retro-Americana packaging.”

Hoop Tea also offers two versions of its 12-packs — Original Pack and Boardwalk Pack, a variety pack including original, mango, watermelon, and peach.

Hoop Tea is now available in CT, DC, DE, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC (Wilmington), NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN (Knoxville), VA, and VT.

If Hoop Tea is available in your area, you can purchase now on Drizly.