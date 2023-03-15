It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year! St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and we’re here to help you add some sweetness to the holiday with some cocktail recipes with the help of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Proper No. Twelve unveiled its new Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple which “blends award-winning Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey with notes of crisp and juicy Irish apple, and a honey sweetness, that offers a sweet cider aroma and smooth to the core finish..”

The drink — a 70-proof whiskey — is available in select stores nationwide or on Drizly for a suggested retail price of $24.99.

So whether you’d like to mix up a Green-Eyed Toddy, Apple Mule, or some delish Proper Irish Apple Cider, there are plenty of ways to add to the fun of the holiday.

You can check out some of the best St. Patrick’s Day cocktail recipes below.

St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Recipes From Proper No. Twelve

PROPER IRISH APPLE CIDER

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

4 Cups Apple Cider

6 Sticks of Cinnamon

4 Tablespoons Nutmeg

10 Cloves

Orange Zest

Orange twist

Directions: Over heat, combine Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, apple cider, cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, cloves and fresh orange zest. Pour into a heat-protected mug, garnish with orange twist and enjoy warm.

APPLE & GINGER

1 part Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

3-4oz Ginger ale

Lime Wedge

Directions: In a glass, pour 1 part Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple. Top with Ginger Ale, garnish with lime wedge and enjoy.

GREEN-EYED TODDY

1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup (1:1)

Top w/ Hot Green Tea

Directions: Build in hot toddy glass or mug. Top with hot green tea. Garnish with cinnamon stick.

APPLE MULE

1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

3-4oz Ginger Beer

Lime Wedge for Garnish

Directions: Over ice, combine Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple and your choice of ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedge for a refreshing cocktail.