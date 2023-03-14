Bert Kreischer is back with his newest stand-up comedy special, Razzle Dazzle, which premiered globally on Netflix on Tuesday, March 14.

The special, which was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska, details some of the comical reactions with Kreischer and his family, including a raffle, escape room meeting, being bullied by his children, and embarrassing his wife and kids in front of fellow parents.

As we have come to expect from Kreischer, aka The Machine, he delivers again with non-stop punchlines and his signature humor.

You can check out the official trailer for Razzle Dazzle below.

Bert Kreischer ‘Razzle Dazzle’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “In Bert Kreischer’s latest Netflix stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle, he spills in a riotous set on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing. The special, which was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska, premieres globally on March 14, 2023.

“Shameless — and shirtless — as ever, Bert spills on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing.”