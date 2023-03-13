Twitter Reacts To Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Victory On Sunday Night

It’s rare days on social media when everyone can come to an agreement on someone they support. On Sunday night, Twitter was a warm hug when Brendan Fraser earned his first Oscar for Best Actor in his performance in The Whale. Fraser seems to be one of the good guys in the land of giants, and his second act on the big screen is being praised for all the right reasons. Check out some of the best reactions to Fraser’s big win.

Fraser’s list of movies is enough to make a millennial fall into a deep abyss of nostalgia. From Encino Man, Airheads, George of The Jungle, Blast From The Past, The Mummy franchise, and Bedazzaled. Not to mention his recent run on DC’s Doom Patrol on HBO Max. Fraser’s portrayal of Robot Man in the hit series is one of the top performances of any superhero show of the past decade.

Fraser’s Oscar victory on Sunday night proved that nice guys sometimes finish first. Now with this win, can we start the movement of bringing The Mummy franchise back with the right star? Also, can we bring back Pauly Shore? It’s not a big deal, but I can’t be the only one who would be okay with a Son-In-law sequel.

