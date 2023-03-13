Twitter Reacts To Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Victory On Sunday Night

It’s rare days on social media when everyone can come to an agreement on someone they support. On Sunday night, Twitter was a warm hug when Brendan Fraser earned his first Oscar for Best Actor in his performance in The Whale. Fraser seems to be one of the good guys in the land of giants, and his second act on the big screen is being praised for all the right reasons. Check out some of the best reactions to Fraser’s big win.

Brendan Fraser is greeted by a standing ovation in the press room: "Is it gonna be like this all the time?" https://t.co/N4djlf99pu pic.twitter.com/VvWRDMWomZ — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

MICHELLE YEOH AND BRENDAN FRASER WINNING BACK TO BACK pic.twitter.com/R4FwWAX3RM — nat (@wilsondvds) March 13, 2023

#BrendanFraser is a righteous dude. In November 2007 our paychecks stopped. I was the FX lead on #JourneyToTheCenterOfTheEarth for Meteor Studios in Montreal and was asked to convince my crew to stay and finish the picture with a guarantee we'd all get paid with overtime. We had… https://t.co/DmQUIEAkMQ pic.twitter.com/1jegFlWECd — Dave Rand (@daverandla) March 13, 2023

He did it y’all. Brendan Fraser won Best Actor 🥹🥹🥹 LFG! pic.twitter.com/7qfx4GcnWw — Trap Queen Enthusiast (@marionumber4) March 13, 2023

congratulations to brendan fraser, the only oscar winner in history who shared a scene with a hostess ninja turtles pudding pie pic.twitter.com/Kxkor47wJI — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) March 13, 2023

Fraser’s list of movies is enough to make a millennial fall into a deep abyss of nostalgia. From Encino Man, Airheads, George of The Jungle, Blast From The Past, The Mummy franchise, and Bedazzaled. Not to mention his recent run on DC’s Doom Patrol on HBO Max. Fraser’s portrayal of Robot Man in the hit series is one of the top performances of any superhero show of the past decade.

Fraser’s Oscar victory on Sunday night proved that nice guys sometimes finish first. Now with this win, can we start the movement of bringing The Mummy franchise back with the right star? Also, can we bring back Pauly Shore? It’s not a big deal, but I can’t be the only one who would be okay with a Son-In-law sequel.