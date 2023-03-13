Top Gun: Maverick Winning Only One Oscar Is The Lamest Representation Of Giving The Fans What They Want

The Oscars gave us plenty to be happy about his film fans, but it also left plenty to be desired for those of us who want to have fun at the movies. Yes, movies like The Whale and The Banshees of Inisherin deserve their praise.

But what about movies that everyone generally loves? Just because a film is popular to a brain fart film fan like myself doesn’t mean it should be discarded for the hard work that was put into it. Top Gun: Maverick deserved more than one award victory.

The 2023 #Oscars win tally: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ – 7

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ – 4

‘The Whale’ – 2

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – 1

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ – 1

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – 1

‘RRR’ – 1 See the full winners list: https://t.co/b3EnMWMShb pic.twitter.com/WXiHzmkuHw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 13, 2023

Giving Best Sound to the creators of Top Gun: Maverick was an easy choice by the academy, but it feels like a movie so universally loved by audiences should earn more praise on the biggest award night of the year. Everything Everywhere All at Once absolutely slaps and deserves the love it received, but to me, three films receiving one award a piece that was watched by far more audiences, is just a slap in the face to film fans.

Award-winning movies don’t always have to be a think piece. ‘EEAAO’ proved that. Sometimes you want to go see a film for exactly what it tells you that it is, and that film is an enjoyable experience the whole way through.