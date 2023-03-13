Super Mario Boots To Be Brought To Life

Super Mario fans rejoice; everyone’s favorite plumber dressed in red will soon be seeing his synonymous brown boots hitting the shelves. March 10th is celebrated by many as Mario Day, and today fans got their first glimpse at the iconic boots.

Every on-screen pixel was meticulously accounted for when @redwingshoes' skilled craftspeople turned Mario’s boots into a real-life, one-of-a-kind pair. Watch out, Bowser. #SuperMarioMovie #MAR10Day pic.twitter.com/J0JTzg4pl2 — Illumination (@illumination) March 10, 2023

Mario and the complete cast of the Nintendo video game giant are reaching a newer and younger audience later this year as Illumination and Nintendo are teaming up to release ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ on April 5th of this year.

Unfortunately, fans won’t have their new boots in time to show off when the Mario film is released. A release date for the shoes has yet to be announced. Can we all agree that these boots are the look? A fantastic look for a short king like myself and a perfect way for me to walk into any room by saying.”Itsa me!”