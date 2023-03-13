Netflix New Releases This Week: March 13 to March 19, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March 2023 now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the highlights this week are the new Bert Kreischer stand-up special Razzle Dazzle, a Pornhub documentary titled Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, and much more.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/13/23-3/19/23

Arriving March 14

Ariyoshi Assists — Netflix Series

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle — Netflix Comedy

Arriving March 15

The Law of the Jungle — Netflix Series

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story — Netflix Documentary

Arriving March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Still Time — Netflix Film

Arriving March 17

Dance 100 — Netflix Series

In His Shadow — Netflix Film

Maestro in Blue — Netflix Series

The Magician’s Elephant — Netflix Film

Noise — Netflix Film

Sky High: The Series — Netflix Series