Netflix New Releases This Week: March 13 to March 19, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March 2023 now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
Among the highlights this week are the new Bert Kreischer stand-up special Razzle Dazzle, a Pornhub documentary titled Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, and much more.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/13/23-3/19/23
Arriving March 14
- Ariyoshi Assists — Netflix Series
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle — Netflix Comedy
Arriving March 15
- The Law of the Jungle — Netflix Series
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story — Netflix Documentary
Arriving March 16
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- Kick-Ass 2
- Pitch Black
- Riddick
- Shadow and Bone: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Still Time — Netflix Film
Arriving March 17
- Dance 100 — Netflix Series
- In His Shadow — Netflix Film
- Maestro in Blue — Netflix Series
- The Magician’s Elephant — Netflix Film
- Noise — Netflix Film
- Sky High: The Series — Netflix Series