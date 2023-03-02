The Emmy-winning HBO series Succession is set to return for its fourth and final season on Sunday, March 26, and now we are getting a sneak peek.

This week, HBO released the official trailer for Season 4 just one week after the show’s creater and showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed the news that the upcoming season was the show’s final one.

Season 4 of succession will run for 10 episodes.

“The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete,” the synopsis reads. “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Throughout its run, Succession has received 48 Emmy Award nominations, taking home 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series in 2022.

Season four of Succession is set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, March 26.

‘Succession’ – Season 4 Viewing Info

Premiere Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM EST

TV Channel: HBO | HBO Max

