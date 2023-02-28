Ted Lasso is set to return to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15, and now we are getting a sneak peek.

This week, the official trailer for season 3 dropped as speculation swirls that it could be the final season of the critically acclaimed series. The series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, who is the manager of a fictional English soccer club, AFC Richmond.

Check it out:

The synopsis and description for the trailer reads:

In the third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Ted Lasso has received 40 Emmy Award nominations, taking home an impressive 11 wins.

Among the other wins were Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham), and Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein).

We can’t wait to see what season 3 of Ted Lasso has to offer.

Additional information on the upcoming season can be seen below.

‘Ted Lasso’ – Season 3 Viewing Info

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Time: 12:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Apple TV+