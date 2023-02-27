Are Ice Spice & Pete Davidson Really Dating? Best Twitter Reactions

Are Ice Spice and Pete Davidson really dating?

That’s the rumor making the rounds on social media and people are losing their minds. Pete David’s name became one of the top trends on Twitter with the rumors gaining steam over the course of a few hours.

Pete is 29 years old, while Ice Spice is 23.

The rumors were initiated from a satirical meme on social media featuring images of the New York comedian and rapper.

So what are the people saying?

Here is a look at some of the best reactions to the Ice Spice-Pete Davidson rumor.

For what it’s worth, Davidson is currently dating actress Chase Sui Wonders, while Ice Spice says she is single.

