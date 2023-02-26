Kodak Black is reportedly a wanted man in Florida.

According to a report from TMZ, a warrant has been issued for the rapper’s arrest after he allegedly failed a drug test which is a violation of the conditions of his bail agreement.

Kodak initially failed to show up for a random drug test on February 3, before showing up on February 8 and testing positive for fentanyl.

The rapper was previously arrested in July 2022 when police discovered 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 cash during a traffic stop. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking in oxycodone.

If the newly issued warrant is carried out, Yak will be forced to remain behind bars until his hearing for the oxycodone case.

Kodak’s attorny Bradford Cohen has claimed that the rapper was legally prescribed the oxycodone that was seized by authorities due to “chronic pain” that was a result of being shot in February 2022.