Peacock New Releases, March 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Peacock is kicking off the month the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in March 2023!
For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights is the season finale of Poker Face, new episodes of Bel-Air, the true-crime documentary series Who Killed Robert Wone?, and a new dating series Queens Court. Of course, Peacock also offers live sports action from the Premier League and PGA Tour events, and even Premiership Rugby. Peacock is also the streaming home of WWE.
Check out everything coming and going from Peacock in March 2023.
Everything Coming To Peacock In March 2023
March 1
- 2012, 2009
- Addicted, 2014
- Admission, 2013
- Alex Cross, 2012
- American Pie, 1999
- American Pie 2, 2001
- American Wedding, 2003
- American Reunion, 2012
- Apollo 13, 1995
- Back To The Future, 1985
- Back To The Future Part II, 1989
- Back To the Future Part III, 1990
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- Bend it like Beckham, 2003
- Blood Ties, 2013
- Bruce Almighty, 2003
- The Constant Gardener, 2005
- Cop Car, 2015
- The Core, 2003
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
- The Croods, 2013
- Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
- Death Become Her, 1992
- Employee Of the Month, 2006
- Everly, 2015
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006
- The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
- Frost/Nixon, 2008
- Good Luck Chuck, 2007
- Hanna, 2011
- The Happening, 2008
- Hop, 2011
- Hot Fuzz, 2007
- How To Train Your Dragon, 2010
- Joe, 2014
- A League of Their Own, 1992
- Leatherheads, 2008
- The Legend of Hercules, 2014
- Legends of the Fall, 1994
- Leprechaun, 1993
- Leprechaun 2, 1994
- Leprechaun 3, 1995
- Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997
- Leprechaun in the Hood, 2000
- Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, 2003
- Leprechaun Origins, 2014
- MacGruber, 2010
- Mamma Mia!, 2008
- Midnight In the Switchgrass, 2021
- Minority Report, 2002
- One True Thing, 1998
- Paul, 2011
- Pineapple Express, 2008
- Pitch Perfect 2, 2015
- Point Break, 1991
- Prime, 2005
- The Proposal, 2009
- Rambo, 2008
- The River Wild, 1994
- Salt, 2010
- School Daze, 1998
- Shaun of the Dead, 2004
- The Sixth Sense, 1999
- Snitch, 2013
- The Spirit, 2008
- Suffragette, 2015
- Traffic, 2001
- Twelve Monkeys, 1996
- Van Helsing, 2004
- The Village, 2004
- The Wolverine, 2013
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament – Final Round
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Everton
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Wolves
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 2
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
- Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 5
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 1
- PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 1
- Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)
- TYR Pro Swim Series – Fourt Lauderdale, FL – Day 1
- U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 3
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
- FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Halfpipe &
- Snowboard Cross
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver, Canada – Men’s Competition
- IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Practice 1
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands
- Jurassic Park, 1993
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
- Jurassic Park III, 2001
- Jurassic World, 2015
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 2
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 2
- PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Northampton Saints
- TYR Pro Swim Series – Fourt Lauderdale, FL – Day 2
- U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 4
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Halfpipe
- Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver, Canada – Men’s Competition
- IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Practice 2
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Santos
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 3
- PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 3
- PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 3
- PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 3
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Bournemouth
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Brighton v. West Ham
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Man City v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Southampton v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Wolves v. Tottenham
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Bath Rugby
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Daytona, FL
- U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships
March 5
- FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Big Air, Big
- Air & Snowboard Cross Team
- IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Final Warm Up & Race
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands
- LPGA Tour – HSBC Women’s World Championship – Final Round
- The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)
- PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Final Round
- PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Final Round
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Man United
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Everton
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Exeter Chiefs
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. London Irish
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Saracens
March 6
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Dama y Obrero, Season 1
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS
- Premier League – Brentford v. Fulham
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Steven Spielberg: The Fable Man (NBC News NOW)
- SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
- When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)
March 7
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Who Killed Robert Wone?, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
March 8
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Crank, 2006
- Crank: High Voltage, 2009
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 9
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
- Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 1
- Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 10
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bath Rugby
- Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 11
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 3
- PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 3
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Liverpool
- Premier League – Crystal Place v. Man City
- Premier League – Everton v. Brentford
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Brighton
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Man United v. Southampton (English & Spanish)
- Premier League –Tottenham v. Nottingham Forest
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Newcastle Falcons
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – England v. France
- Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – Italy v. Wales
- SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Indianapolis, IN
March 12
- Game of Love, 2023 (Hallmark)
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR
- PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Final Round
- Premier League – Fulham v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves
- Premier League – West Ham v. Aston Villa
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Harlequins
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Sale Sharks
- Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – Scotland v. Ireland
March 13
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Unexpected Grace, 2023 (Hallmark)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
- When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)
March 14
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge, New Episodes (Oxygen)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 15
- American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 16
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
- Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Sebring 1 & Michelin Pilot Challenge
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 1
- Queens Court, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 17
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets
- PGA TOUR – Hoag Classic Championship – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 2
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle
- Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 18
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LIGA MX – Chivas vs. America
- Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets
- PGA TOUR Champions – Hoag Classic – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Bournemouth
- Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Fulham
- Premier League – Southampton v. Tottenham
- Premier League – Wolves v. Leeds United
- Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – France v. Wales
- Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – Ireland v. England
- Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – Scotland v. Italy
- SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Detroit, MI
March 19
- Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets Final
- PGA TOUR Champions – Hoag Classic – Final Round
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Brighton v. Man United
- Premier League – Man City v. West Ham
- A Winning Team, 2023 (Hallmark)
March 20
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- The Cases of Mystery Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Recall: Reframed, 2020 (MSNBC)
- SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 21
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Floribama Murderers, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Pairs Short
March 22
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 1
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Pairs Freestyle
- World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Women’s Pairs Short
March 23
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
- Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 2
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Men’s Short & Rhythm Dance
March 24
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Round 2
- PGA TOUR Champions – The Galleri Classic – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 3
- Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Women’s Freestyle
- World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Free Dance
March 25
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – Drive on Championship – Round 3
- PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 3
- PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 4
- Road to Kentucky Derby – Louisiana
March 26
- LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Final Round
- PGA TOUR Champions – The Galleri Classic – Round 3
- PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Semifinals & Finals
- A Picture of Her, 2023 (Hallmark)
- Road to Kentucky Derby – Louisiana Derby
- Super Motocross Race Day Live – Seattle, WA – Round 11 World Championship
- World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Men’s Freestyle
March 27
- Barmageddon, Season 1 (USA)
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1 (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- En Otra Piel, Season 1
- Escape to the Chateau, Season 9
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Ride, Season 1 (Hallmark)
- SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 28
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
March 29
- Abominable, Season 2
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
March 30
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
- Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- The Croods: Family Tree, Season 6
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 1
March 31
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Cooler, 2003
- Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong – Men’s Competition
- The Hunger Games, 2012
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
- The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014
- The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 2
- World Synchronized Skating Championships
- WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony