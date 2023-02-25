Peacock New Releases, March 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Peacock is kicking off the month the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform in March 2023!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights is the season finale of Poker Face, new episodes of Bel-Air, the true-crime documentary series Who Killed Robert Wone?, and a new dating series Queens Court. Of course, Peacock also offers live sports action from the Premier League and PGA Tour events, and even Premiership Rugby. Peacock is also the streaming home of WWE.

Check out everything coming and going from Peacock in March 2023.

Everything Coming To Peacock In March 2023

March 1

2012, 2009

Addicted, 2014

Admission, 2013

Alex Cross, 2012

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

American Reunion, 2012

Apollo 13, 1995

Back To The Future, 1985

Back To The Future Part II, 1989

Back To the Future Part III, 1990

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Bend it like Beckham, 2003

Blood Ties, 2013

Bruce Almighty, 2003

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Cop Car, 2015

The Core, 2003

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

The Croods, 2013

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Death Become Her, 1992

Employee Of the Month, 2006

Everly, 2015

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Good Luck Chuck, 2007

Hanna, 2011

The Happening, 2008

Hop, 2011

Hot Fuzz, 2007

How To Train Your Dragon, 2010

Joe, 2014

A League of Their Own, 1992

Leatherheads, 2008

The Legend of Hercules, 2014

Legends of the Fall, 1994

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun 2, 1994

Leprechaun 3, 1995

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997

Leprechaun in the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

MacGruber, 2010

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Midnight In the Switchgrass, 2021

Minority Report, 2002

One True Thing, 1998

Paul, 2011

Pineapple Express, 2008

Pitch Perfect 2, 2015

Point Break, 1991

Prime, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

Rambo, 2008

The River Wild, 1994

Salt, 2010

School Daze, 1998

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

The Sixth Sense, 1999

Snitch, 2013

The Spirit, 2008

Suffragette, 2015

Traffic, 2001

Twelve Monkeys, 1996

Van Helsing, 2004

The Village, 2004

The Wolverine, 2013

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament – Final Round

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Arsenal v. Everton

Premier League – Liverpool v. Wolves

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 2

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 5

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 1

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)

TYR Pro Swim Series – Fourt Lauderdale, FL – Day 1

U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 3

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Halfpipe &

Snowboard Cross

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver, Canada – Men’s Competition

IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Practice 1

ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Jurassic World, 2015

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 2

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Northampton Saints

TYR Pro Swim Series – Fourt Lauderdale, FL – Day 2

U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 4

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Halfpipe

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver, Canada – Men’s Competition

IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Practice 2

ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Santos

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – HSBC Women’s World Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Brighton v. West Ham

Premier League – Chelsea v. Leeds United

Premier League – Man City v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Leicester City

Premier League – Wolves v. Tottenham

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Bath Rugby

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Daytona, FL

U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

March 5

FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Big Air, Big

Air & Snowboard Cross Team

IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Final Warm Up & Race

ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands

LPGA Tour – HSBC Women’s World Championship – Final Round

The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)

PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Final Round

Premier League – Liverpool v. Man United

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Everton

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Exeter Chiefs

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Saracens

March 6

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Dama y Obrero, Season 1

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS

Premier League – Brentford v. Fulham

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Steven Spielberg: The Fable Man (NBC News NOW)

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)

March 7

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Killed Robert Wone?, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)

March 8

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Crank, 2006

Crank: High Voltage, 2009

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 9

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 1

PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 1

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 10

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 2

PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bath Rugby

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 11

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 3

PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Liverpool

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Man City

Premier League – Everton v. Brentford

Premier League – Leeds United v. Brighton

Premier League – Leicester City v. Chelsea

Premier League – Man United v. Southampton (English & Spanish)

Premier League –Tottenham v. Nottingham Forest

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Newcastle Falcons

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – England v. France

Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – Italy v. Wales

SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Indianapolis, IN

March 12

Game of Love, 2023 (Hallmark)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Final Round

PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Final Round

Premier League – Fulham v. Arsenal

Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves

Premier League – West Ham v. Aston Villa

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Harlequins

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Sale Sharks

Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – Scotland v. Ireland

March 13

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Unexpected Grace, 2023 (Hallmark)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)

March 14

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 15

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 16

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Sebring 1 & Michelin Pilot Challenge

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 1

Queens Court, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 17

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets

PGA TOUR – Hoag Classic Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 2

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 18

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. America

Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets

PGA TOUR Champions – Hoag Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City

Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton

Premier League – Liverpool v. Fulham

Premier League – Southampton v. Tottenham

Premier League – Wolves v. Leeds United

Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – France v. Wales

Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – Ireland v. England

Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – Scotland v. Italy

SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Detroit, MI

March 19

Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets Final

PGA TOUR Champions – Hoag Classic – Final Round

Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Brighton v. Man United

Premier League – Man City v. West Ham

A Winning Team, 2023 (Hallmark)

March 20

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

The Cases of Mystery Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Recall: Reframed, 2020 (MSNBC)

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 21

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Floribama Murderers, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Pairs Short

March 22

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 1

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Pairs Freestyle

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Women’s Pairs Short

March 23

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 2

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Men’s Short & Rhythm Dance

March 24

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – The Galleri Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 3

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Women’s Freestyle

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Free Dance

March 25

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Drive on Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 4

Road to Kentucky Derby – Louisiana

March 26

LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – The Galleri Classic – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Semifinals & Finals

A Picture of Her, 2023 (Hallmark)

Road to Kentucky Derby – Louisiana Derby

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Seattle, WA – Round 11 World Championship

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Men’s Freestyle

March 27

Barmageddon, Season 1 (USA)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1 (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

En Otra Piel, Season 1

Escape to the Chateau, Season 9

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Ride, Season 1 (Hallmark)

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 28

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

March 29

Abominable, Season 2

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

March 30

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 6

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 1

March 31

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Cooler, 2003

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong – Men’s Competition

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 2

World Synchronized Skating Championships

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony