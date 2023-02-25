Idaho Murder House Now Owned By University Of Idaho; Will Be Demolished

The Idaho murder house in Moscow where four students were brutally stabbed to death is now owned by the University of Idaho. The former owner of the home gave it to the university, and the school is announcing its plans.

On Friday, the University of Idaho announced it would be demolishing the home. The decision is an important “healing step,” the university said, via TMZ.

The demolition ” is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed. Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” the university said in a statement.

As for what will replace the building, the University of Idaho says it is “evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.”

The home was widely known by students as a party house prior to the quadruple murder which claimed the lives of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.

The alleged killer, Bryan Kohberger, was enrolled as a graduate student in criminology at Washington State University, was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania on December 30 and charged with four counts of murder. If convicted, Kohberger faces a possible death sentence.