Pusha-T Drops ‘White Lines’ Remix For ‘Cocaine Bear’ Soundtrack (Video)

On Friday, February 24, 2023, a cult classic is going to be born with the highly-anticipated and promoted film Cocaine Bear set to hit theaters. The film is based off of a true story, with a 500-pound black bear consuming a significant amount of cocaine after a pilot loses some of his drug load, before going on a drug-fueled rampage through the forest.

With the film hitting theaters, Pusha-T is also getting involved by dropping a remix of Melle Mel’s 1983 classic “White Lines (Don’t Do It).”

Pusha-T’s new record, “White Lines (Cocaine Bear Remix)” is featured on the film’s soundtrack.

In the first verse, he raps:

“The dope boys go crazy, they know I get it out the jungle/I ain’t never been a runner, we ain’t never had to wonder/You heard the pilot lost the load, call that dumb and dumber/It’s no storm without thunder, the bear crawls up and under/Cocaine overload, the only fuel to his hunger.”

Not too shabby for the self-proclaimed Cocaine’s Dr. Seuss.

Along with the song, a lyric video was released that shares some scenes from the movie.

You can check it out below.

Pusha-T — “White Lines (Cocaine Bear Remix)” Audio & Lyrics

[Pre-Chorus]

Higher baby

Higher baby (SethInTheKitchen)

Get higher baby

And don’t ever come down, ya

[Chorus]

White lines blowin’ through my mind

I rise for us to rewind

[Verse 1]

All white all winter, even snow in the summer

The high fallin’ from the sky

Are you the hunted or the hunter?

I got Tennessee numbers, I seen ten a key numbers

The dope boys go crazy, they know I get it out the jungle

I ain’t never been a runner, we ain’t never had to wonder

You heard the pilot lost the load, call that dumb and dumber

It’s no storm without thunder, the bear crawls up and under

Cocaine overload, the only fuel to his hunger

[Pre-Chorus]

Higher baby

Higher baby

Get higher baby

And don’t ever come down, ya

[Chorus]

White lines blowin’ through my mind

I rise for us to rewind

Phenomenal

Tellin’ you’re ready to move along

But white lines blow away

[Verse 2]

Don’t poke the bear, just focus on the fear

High focus on the money, I can see it crystal clear

You can feel it in the air, I keep all my shooters near

When it’s all said and done, the circle get the square

It’s enough for us to share, see the powder’s pilin’ here

We gon’ push it to the limit, I just need a volunteer

The scale is over there, zip locks is everywhere

The kitchen’s in the cloud, the powder pioneer

[Pre-Chorus]

Higher baby

Higher baby

Get higher baby

And don’t ever come down, ya

[Chorus]

White lines blowin’ through my mind

I rise for us to rewind

Phenomenal

Tellin’ you’re ready to move along

But white lines blow away