The HBO hit series Succession is coming to an end.

In an interview with The New Yorker, the show’s creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed that the upcoming fourth season of the series will be its final one.

The decision to wrap up the series after four seasons came down to going out strong for the show’s writers, rather than compromising the integrity of the series and putting together shorter seasons that may not deliver week in and week out.

“I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think? And we played out various scenarios,” Armstrong said.

“We could do a couple of short seasons or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks,” he continued. “Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

Armstrong also noted that it was not finalized that season 4 would be the final one when filming began, but ultimately, going out strong was the right move for the series.

Throughout its run. Succession has received 48 Emmy Award nominations, taking home 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series in 2022.

Season four of Succession is set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, March 26.