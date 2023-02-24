Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Granted Legal Name, Gender Change

Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya has officially been granted the legal change she has been waiting for.

On Friday, a Los Angeles County judge approved the legal name and gender marker change for Wade’s 15-year-old transgender daughter.

Zaya’s name is now officially Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, and her gender marker has been changed from male to female, according to TMZ. The petition for the changes was first introduced to the courts in August 2022.

Wade’s ex-wife Siovaughn Funches-Wade previously objected to the name and gender change claiming Wade was “positioned to profit” from the name change and “may be pressuring” Zaya for financial gain, but Wade defended the move in a court filing back in November.

According to the former NBA star, the legal change was in Zaya’s “best interest” and “allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life – from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”

Wade added, that the “petition is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy.

“While it certainly would have been preferable for Zaya’s mother to be supportive of this important part of Zaya’s journey, Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to acknowledge and accept her truth.”