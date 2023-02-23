Quavo is back with some new music, and it’s another tribute to his late nephew and former Migos and Unc & Phew member Takeoff. The record, titled “Greatness,” dropped on Wednesday night just hours after Huncho teased the track on social media.

“Countdown to Greatness,” Quavo wrote. “#ForTake🚀.”

In the track, Quavo reminisces about memories he had with Takeoff, while shouting out Migos — “Never forget that the Migos amazin'” — but also making it clear that the group is over, rapping:

Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf*ckin’ flow, n*gga, Take’ did that (On God)

So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n*gga, it can’t come back (Damn)

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on November 1, 2022. Take was shot three times; once in the shoulder, once above the ribcage, and the fatal shot to the neck. Takeoff was not believed to be the intended target.

You can check out the video and official lyrics below.

Quavo ‘Greatness’ Official Lyric Video

[Intro]

Yeah, yeah

Huncho, yeah

[Verse]

My chain, my watch, my wrist

My motherf*ckin’ house, my rise and grind (Grind)

I’d give away all this sh*t just to see my dawg just one more time

Look up at the lights one time (One time)

Here to stay, rock the mic one time (One time)

Roll one, get right one time (Hey)

Two cups, two cups, two cups (Ooh)

You remember them MCM backpacks? We was runnin’ around with them racks (Racks)

No Wock’, no Wock’, I ain’t never took Wock’ to Poland, I was drinking that Act’ (On God)

Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf*ckin’ flow, n*gga, Take’ did that (On God)

So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n*gga, it can’t come back (Damn)

I’ma make sure mama straight (Mama)

Especially mama Take’ (Sheesh)

I can’t kick it with a fake (Nah)

And I won’t sleep with the snakes (Snakes)

I’d rather eat with the greats (Greats)

I wanted peace but I can’t (Peace)

I gotta get somethin’ straight

Hold on, wait, huh (Pew, pew, pew)

Tryna move forward but I don’t got all the answers (Don’t got the answers)

But I know I can’t look backwards, that’s dangerous (That’s dangerous)

Uh, I had to go read the Bible and take a few pages (Take a few pages)

Huncho on floors, lil’ n*gga, now I turn the pages, I turn the pages (Uh)

Never forget that the Migos amazin’ (Migos)

Look at the ice and the knots in my pants, you know that them young n*ggas made it (Ice)

Get your mind right, lil’ n*gga, you never know, you could be famous (You)

I got this sh*t out the mud and caught a lil’ buzz, then QC changed it (QC)

Faces, faces (Faces), all kinda faces (For real)

All kinda faces (On God), we all God’s babies (On God)

We all built with greatness (Built), we all came in dangerous (Dangerous)

We bound to fall, against the odds, we get up and go crazy

And we face it (Face it), we face it (C’mon)

Whatever time, we face it (Whatever)

The time it takes to get it (Time), the time it take to make it (To make it)

The time to take to lose it (Time), the time it take to take it (Take it)

The time to take to win (Time), the time you made the greatest (Greatest, yeah

[Outro]

Yeah, you made the greatest time with your life

Right now it’s greatness

You pick the perfect time in the world, it’s right now

That time is greatness

I don’t care how long it take, I don’t care what storm you been through

It’s greatness

This how legends was born, greatness

I couldn’t do it without the greatest group in the world

Hmm, greatness

I couldn’t do it without the greatest nephew in the world

Greatness

I love my mama, I love my sister (Greatness)

My niece (Greatness)

Lingo (Huh, greatness)

To infinity, the strongest link in the world (Greatness)